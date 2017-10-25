Original Video/sensor
ago

VIDEO: The Evolution Of The Brake Light Switch

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine.

Andrew Markel discusses how a switch that formerly only operated the brake light evolved into a sensor that sends information to the rest of the vehicle based on pedal position. Sponsored by Standard.

