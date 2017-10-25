VIDEO: The Evolution Of The Brake Light Switch
Andrew Markel discusses how a switch that formerly only operated the brake light evolved into a sensor that sends information to the rest of the vehicle based on pedal position. Sponsored by Standard.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
