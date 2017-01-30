VIDEO: Brake Rotors And Anti-Corrosion Coating
Andrew Markel shows how anti-corrosion coating on quality brake rotors can create a win-win for your shop and the customer. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
