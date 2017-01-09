Original Video/brake hardware
VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware

Andrew Markel explains why it’s necessary to replace brake hardware with every brake pad job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.

