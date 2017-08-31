Brakes/brake pads
ago

VIDEO: Brake Pad Placement For Wear Sensors

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Brake Pad Placement For Wear Sensors

2003-2007 Cadillac CTS Alignment Specifications

VIDEO: TPMS Antenna On Rear Glass

Hyundai TPMS Guide

Electronic Power Steering: Better Than Hydraulic?

Why Charging More For Brake Jobs Keeps Customers Coming Back

Live Axle Bearing Replacement

2011-2017 Buick Regal Alignment

ABS Electronic Line Locks: Show Off Or Stupid?

Building Brake Lathe Labor Sales

Andrew Markel explains how brake pads with wear sensors are installed and why only one way works. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article