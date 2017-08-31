VIDEO: Brake Pad Placement For Wear Sensors
Andrew Markel explains how brake pads with wear sensors are installed and why only one way works. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
