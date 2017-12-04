VIDEO: ABS HCU Brake Pull Issues
Andrew Markel addresses a reader question involving a brake pull, showing how the issue could be related to the ABS HCU. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
TPMS Service Kits: Key to TPMS Maintenance
VIDEO: Heating Issues? Don't Assume It's The Thermostat
VIDEO: Can Old Brake Fluid Cause A Brake Pull?
VIDEO: ABS HCU Brake Pull Issues
Tech Tip: GM Squeaky Rear Springs On Silverado, Colorado, Express And Savanna
Andrew Markel addresses a reader question involving a brake pull, showing how the issue could be related to the ABS HCU. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.