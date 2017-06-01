Vertical Development And Web 2 Market Upgrade To Magento 2

After success with Web 2 Market‘s implementation of the Magento 1 e-commerce platform, Vertical Development has integrated the ShowMeTheParts database with Magento 2. This update adds a 100 percent responsive design for both desktops and mobile devices. It includes automatic part updates, advanced back-end tools and faster page rendering, making it easier to use for both retailers and customers.

With the ShowMeTheParts integration, clients no longer have to perform the time-consuming tasks of application management of parts, according to the company. Updated application data is automatically pushed to the client’s e-commerce or e-catalog site and displayed to their customer in an SEO and desktop/mobile friendly way. Combined with Magento 2, the ShowMeTheParts Integration provides clients a feature-rich admin, B2B and B2C selling tools, content management system, SEO-friendly, professional looking e-commerce or e-catalog. With the recent upgrade to Magento 2, Vertical Development and Web 2 Market are able to deliver a better online shopping experience for customers and easier management for clients.

Vertical Development’s ShowMeTheParts is the one of the world’s largest public aftermarket parts databases, designed to provide part attributes, photos, data sheets and even videos. More than 1.1 million parts and more than 100 million applications already in the e-commerce implementation of the database, and updates are added weekly to keep parts information up-to-date. Users can simply select the items they’re selling to provide buyers all the information they need to find the parts they want to buy. Those customers can search for parts based on their year, make and model of vehicle, as well as part numbers and number cross-referencing.

“The biggest difference with the move to Magento 2 is its streamlining of the buying process,” said Jay Wright, president of Vertical Development. “This platform has been in development for five years, adding numerous refinements under the hood to speed up loading including better image compression, lighter code and full page caching.”

Check out is easier and faster too: users don’t have to choose between guest and registered accounts, credit cards can be identified by their number and locations and shipping options can be found using ZIP codes. All of these features are accessed through a standard theme that works great on both computers and mobile devices. This new e-commerce platform has undergone over a year of testing since release to ensure stability.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

Vertical Development has helped clients with catalog systems ranging from paper to online for more than 30 years, while Web 2 Market has more than 18 years of web development experience. Together, these companies can work with companies to tailor the platform to their particular needs.