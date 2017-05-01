News/UCX Calipers
UCX Calipers Adds 142 New SKUs

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

UCX Calipers has announced the release of 142 new caliper SKUs. The new part numbers were added to the company’s Friction Ready, Loaded and Black Medallion Caliper product lines.

“We are especially excited to release 58 new part numbers in our Black Medallion line. This is our fastest-growing product line as professional technicians have embraced the cosmetic and functional benefits of our unique black coating,” said Managing Director Rob Wright.

Wright also noted that a significant upgrade to the company’s IT infrastructure in 2016 has allowed UCX Calipers to more quickly identify and add new part numbers to its product offering.

“We are jazzed about the new tools we have to provide accurate and complete application and part number information to our loyal customers,” he added.

