TrakMotive Expands CV Axle Offering By 170 New Numbers

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

TrakMotive has announced the release of 170 new numbers covering more than 45 million vehicles in operation today. The company’s “all new” CV axle offering is now up to 1,968 SKUs, providing one of the largest new CV axle market coverages in North America.

TrakMotive’s coverage includes 130 new import part numbers, such as 25 New Hyundai numbers; 25 new Kia numbers; 30 new Toyota numbers; 20 new Nissan numbers; 10 new Honda numbers; and 37 new domestic numbers for GM, Ford and Chrysler applications.

Contact a local TrakMotive sales representative or the company’s customer service department for more details.

