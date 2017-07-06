‘The Group’ Updates Website To Showcase Vendor Partners



The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) has updated its website to feature valued vendor partners.

“At The Group, it all begins with strong supplier partnerships. Our members cannot be successful without supplier success, so we are focused on building win-win relationships,” said Mike Mohler, executive vice president, vendor relations for The Group. “We have developed dozens of joint vendor partnerships and we continue to find new ways to work together for our collective success. Featuring our suppliers on The Group website and social media platforms is a way to show our appreciation for all they do for our members.”

The Vendor Partners section at thegroupapsg.com/vendor-partners.html features vendors’ logo identity, information and links to learn more about each vendor partner. In addition, the new Awards Gallery section at thegroupapsg.com/awards-gallery.html highlights those recently recognized for excellence at The Group’s meeting in Kauai, Hawaii.

In addition to the website, The Group highlights its vendor partners on its growing media platforms on Facebook and on Twitter.

To learn more about the benefits of partnering with the Automotive Parts Services Group, visit thegroupapsg.com and download the new brochure from the homepage.