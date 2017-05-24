The Alliance Turns Up The Summer Heat With The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is kicking summer into high gear with the Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway. Six lucky professional technicians will win the powersports vehicle of their choice. In addition, the Alliance is giving away 150 Visa gift cards, totaling $25,000.

During the months of June and July, professional technicians will receive an entry for every Perfect Stop product purchase, including brake pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners. MyPlace4Part users will be automatically entered with each Perfect Stop purchase. Entry cards will be distributed through Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper suppliers to their technician customers. These entry cards include a unique serial code that is entered into the promotion website for a chance to win.

The Alliance is excited to offer this promotion to professional technicians in the United States and Canada. Winners will be selected by a third party in two random drawings on July 1 and August 15. No purchase necessary; visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com for official rules and entry details.