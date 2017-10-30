Tenneco Says Its Walker Brand Is Among The First To Receive California Exemption For 125 Popular Light Truck, SUV Models

Tenneco says its Walker Emissions Control brand has received the first California Air Resources Board (CARB) executive order authorizing the production and sale of replacement catalytic converters for 125 popular light truck and SUV models certified to the U.S. LEV1 SULEV (Super ultra-low emissions vehicle) classification. With the introduction of these Walker CalCat replacement converters, Tenneco says the Walker brand will offer exclusive coverage of 451 unique vehicle applications as compared to other aftermarket suppliers.

The Walker brand’s latest CARB certification covers a wide range of 2004-‘06 domestic and foreign nameplate light trucks and SUVs, including many Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, GMC Yukon, Infiniti QX56, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Land Rover Range Rover, Lincoln Navigator, Nissan Armada and Saab 9-7 models. Service providers performing emissions repairs on these vehicles are required to utilize replacement components certified to CARB standards for the LEV1 SULEV classification.

“By being first to market in converter coverage for hundreds of vehicle applications, we are helping our aftermarket customers earn more business in a growing and very competitive service category,” said John Perrin, executive director, product management, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Repair shop owners who rely on the Walker brand can be confident they will have access to the right, high-quality parts for virtually any popular vehicle model.”

Walker CalCat replacement catalytic converters comply with specific pre-OBDII and OBDII requirements in California, New York and other areas following CARB emissions standards. Tenneco says these units feature the right loading of precious metals, the proper catalyst material and design and a high-technology washcoat, providing enhanced oxygen storage capacity. Many Walker CalCat converters offer direct-fit, OE-style designs and fitment – including hangers, flanges and brackets – to help shops save time. Each CalCat converter is covered by five-year/50,000-mile (80,000-kilometer) emissions and structural warranties.

Tenneco also offers a broad line of Walker Ultra converters for vehicles certified to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions standards.

To learn more about Walker CalCat, Walker Ultra and other Walker emissions control products, visit the Tenneco booth (No. 1625) at AAPEX, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, in Las Vegas, contact any Walker Emissions Control supplier or log on to walkerexhaust.com.