Tenneco Expands Walker Ultra Catalytic Converter, Walker Quiet-Flow SS Muffler Coverage

Tenneco has expanded its Walker Emissions Control product line to include 14 additional EPA-compliant Walker Ultra direct-fit catalytic converters, six new Walker Quiet-Flow SS direct-fit stainless steel mufflers and 16 new pipe, resonator assembly and hardware part numbers. The new parts cover a combined total of 192 late-model applications representing more than 10 million potential replacement opportunities.

The new Walker Ultra part numbers extend the brand’s EPA-compliant, direct-fit converter line to 106 additional late-model Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln and Toyota applications. Six of the new Ultra converters are manifold designs with coverage including 2013-2015 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan and Police Interceptor Utility, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS, and Lincoln MKT (all V6); 2012-2014 Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio and Kia Soul (all L4); 2015 Hyundai Veloster L4; 2013-2015 Toyota Avalon (L4); 2012-2015 Toyota Camry (L4); and several other popular applications.

Engineered for OBDII vehicles, Walker Ultra direct-fit converters feature the right loading of precious metals and a high-technology washcoat. These units offer original equipment-style design and fit, including hangers, flanges and brackets, to help shops save time while performing a complete, high-quality installation.

Tenneco introduced premium Walker Quiet-Flow SS direct-fit stainless steel mufflers for the following applications: 2011-2016 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty (V8); 2008-2012 Honda Accord (V6); 2003-2008 Infiniti FX35 (V6); 2010-2013 Mazda 3 (L4); and 2008-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander (L4).

Quiet-Flow SS mufflers feature 100-percent stainless steel construction. In addition, each unit includes a variety of advanced features engineered to deliver original equipment-style performance and sound.

To learn more about Walker Emissions Control products, contact your Walker supplier and/or log on to walkerexhaust.com.

