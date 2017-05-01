Tenneco Expands Monroe Quick-Strut, OESpectrum Product Lines



Tenneco has expanded coverage of its Monroe Quick-Strut assembly and OESpectrum shock absorber and strut product lines by a combined total of 9.2 million vehicles with the introduction of dozens of new part numbers. Available immediately are 20 additional premium Quick-Strut assemblies –­ 13 of which are the first available from a major manufacturer for their respective applications ­– as well as six premium Monroe OESpectrum struts and five OESpectrum shocks.

The May product announcement continues Tenneco’s record-setting expansion of the Monroe Quick-Strut line. In the past four months, he company has introduced 87 additional Quick-Strut part numbers, with combined coverage of nearly 16 million domestic and foreign nameplate vehicles.

“Vehicle repair professionals don’t want to take chances on low-quality strut assemblies,” said Mark Boyle, marketing director, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Tenneco and the Monroe brand are helping shops protect their customer relationships by dramatically accelerating the expansion of the Quick-Strut line, which represents the quality, performance and value consumers expect.”

Each Monroe Quick-Strut assembly includes premium Monroe strut technology that has been tuned and tested to help provide original equipment-style ride and handling, Tenneco says, as well as a vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and a corresponding OE spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

The additional vehicles for which premium Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies are now available are:

2007-’12 Acura RDX

1995-’97 Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique, 4-cylinder

1997-2000 Ford Contour and Mercury Mystique

2001-’02 Kia Spectra

2003-’04 Kia Spectra Base, GS, GSX and LS

2009-’13 Mazda 6, 2.5L, auto

2005-’08 Nissan Frontier 4.0L, 2WD (exc. Nismo)

2009-’15 Nissan Frontier 4.0L, 2WD (exc. Desert Runner and Pro-4X)

2008-’12 Nissan Rogue, 2WD and 4WD

2009-’10 Pontiac Vibe, AWD

2005-’09 Subaru Legacy (exc. GT Spec B and 3.0R Limited)

2010-’12 Subaru Legacy, auto, and 3.6L DOHC

2010-’12 Subaru Outback, 2.5L SOHC, auto, and 3.6L DOHC

2009-’13 Toyota Matrix AWD

The following Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts are now available:

2014-’15 Cadillac CTS Base, AWD and RWD –­ front struts

2014-’15 Cadillac CTS Base, AWD and RWD –­ rear shocks

2014-’15 Chevrolet Impala –­ front struts

2014-’16 Nissan Sentra ­– rear shocks

2012-’15 Volkswagen Beetle and Passat –­ rear shocks

2011-’15 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan –­ rear shocks

Premium Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by the brand’s exclusive “Feel the Difference Guarantee,” which enables parts and service providers to promise that their customers will feel a positive difference in ride and handling performance during a 90-day or 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer risk-free trial or receive their money back, including labor of up to $100 (if installed by a professional service provider) and alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply – visit monroe.com for details.

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, contact your Monroe supplier and/or log on to monroe.com.