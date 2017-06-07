News
Tenneco Announces Largest Single-Month Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Line

Tenneco has announced the largest single-month expansion of the Monroe Quick-Strut product line, with a record 46 new premium strut assembly part numbers, covering a total of nearly 5 million passenger vehicles. With this expansion, the company in 2017 has already introduced 133 Quick-Strut part numbers, exceeding the total number of premium assemblies introduced during all of last year. Monroe Quick-Strut units are assembled in Tenneco’s North American ride control manufacturing facility in Paragould, Arkansas.

“It has never been easier to rely on a premium, guaranteed strut assembly for late-model domestic and import vehicles,” said Mark Boyle, marketing director, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “Automotive service providers have asked us to provide more Quick-Strut units for more applications, and we are responding each month with significant new market coverage.”

Among the passenger vehicle models included in the latest Monroe Quick-Strut coverage expansion are:

  • 2009-’12 Acura TSX (Rear)
  • 2005-’08 Buick Lacrosse CSX (Rear)
  • 2006-’11 Chevrolet Impala (Rear)
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 & GMC Sierra 1500 (2WD, Front)
  • 2003-’11 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor & Taxi
  • 1998-2001 Infiniti QX4 & Nissan Pathfinder (4WD, Front)
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee (2WD/4WD, Front)
  • 2006-’10 Jeep Grand Cherokee (4WD, Front)
  • 2009-’13 Mazda 6 (Manual, Front)
  • 2012-’13 Nissan Rogue (2WD & 4WD, Front)
  • 2014-’15 Nissan Rogue Select (2WD & 4WD, Front)
  • 2009-’10 Pontiac Vibe & Toyota Matrix (FWD, Rear)
  • 2001-’03 Toyota Highlander (2WD, Rear)
  • 2001-’03 Toyota Highlander (2WD & 4WD, Front)
  • 2007-’09 Toyota Prius Touring (16-inch Wheels, Rear)
  • 2007-’10 Toyota Sienna (AWD & FWD, Front)
  • 2006-’11 Toyota Yaris

Each Monroe Quick-Strut assembly includes premium Monroe strut technology that has been tuned and tested to help provide original equipment-style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components.

In addition to the 46 new Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers, Tenneco expanded its Monroe OESpectrum premium shock and strut offering with 12 new part numbers covering a total of more than 2 million passenger vehicles.

Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts are covered by the brand’s exclusive “Feel the Difference” guarantee, which enables parts and service providers to promise that their customers will feel a positive difference in ride and handling performance during a 90-day or 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer risk-free trial or receive their money back, including labor of up to $100 (if installed by a professional service provider) and alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply; visit monroe.com for details.

To view a complete list of the latest Monroe Quick-Strut part numbers and to learn more about Monroe ride control products, visit monroe.com.

