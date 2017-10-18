Brake Job/Tech Tip
ago

Tech Tip: Land Rover Squeal from High-Performance Brake System

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Omnicraft To Sponsor Wood Brothers' No. 21 At Kansas Speedway Oct. 22

ALI Moves Into Larger Headquarters, Opens LiftLab

JohnDow Introduces New Dynamic TPMS Programmable Solution

Tech Tip: Land Rover Squeal from High-Performance Brake System

Bosch Introduces Snow Driver Windshield Wiper Blade

Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics

GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Brake Parts Inc And Remy Raise $25,000 For The American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

Time To Go Pink! Matco Tools Celebrates Tools For The Cause

Bulletin: #LTB00857NAS5
On 2014-’17 Range Rover models equipped with the High-Performance Brake Package with 380 mm front brake rotors, the customer may complain of squeal noises when the brakes are applied under light stops.

The cause of the noise is front brake pad resonance from the original brake pads. Land Rover has introduced an improved brake pad set (P/N LRO93886) to alleviate the problem. Land Rover recommends using a long-life lubricating grease for specific areas of the brake pad. Also, Land Rover recommends filing the top area of the new brake pad as indicated in Figures 1 and 2. There is only a 2º ± on the 45% chamfer. The brake lubricant should be applied to the edges of the brake pad as indicated in Figure 3.

Note: The bolts holding the caliper to the upright are torque to yield (TTY) and cannot be reused. The new bolts should be torqued to 133 Nm and turned 60º.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.

Save

Show Full Article