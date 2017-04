The 3/8″ Super Duty Mini Impact Wrench w/Grip (Model SXMC38) from Sunex Tools features a compact design that is ideal for tight spaces.

The tool features a powerful 550 ft.-lbs. motor, says the company, with a lightweight aluminum housing that reduces user fatigue.

The forward/reverse control is operable with one hand.

The SXMC38 offers 90 psi and 7,000 rpm. Also available in 1/2” (SXMC12) with 90 psi and 9,500 rpm.