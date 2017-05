The 44-piece Socket & Bit Set with 1/4” Drive Mini Dual Flex Head Ratchet (9732) from Sunex Tools features a Duo-Drive ratchet that drives sockets and bits with 1/4” bit holder and 1/4” square drive.

Construction consists of Chrome Vanadium socket material and S2 bit material for added durability.

The set comes in a rugged aluminum case to protect against drops and is ideal for transport.

