News/Sunex Tools
ago

Sunex Tools Offers Heavy-Duty Service Carts

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

NATEF Announces New Trustees For 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Streamlight Unveils Enhanced Website With Responsive Design, Improved Navigation

Sunex Tools Offers Heavy-Duty Service Carts

VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware

Ford Tech Tip: 9.75 Traction-Lok Rear Axle Chatter Or Shudder On Slow Turns When Cold

VIDEO: Alignment Kits And Net Build Vehicles

ACDelco Adds More Than 850 New SKUs To Chassis Lineup

Philips 'Change In Pairs' Lighting Campaign Helps Promote Better Visibility, Improves Driver Safety

ALI's 2017 Vehicle Lifting Points Guide Now Available

sunex500Any tech knows the importance of knowing where each socket and wrench are stored.

Sunex brings organization to any size garage with the 8057 Professional Full Drawer Service Cart. The six drawer cart ships fully assembled, which means less downtime around the shop.

Each drawer features fully extending roller bearing sliders and EVA foam liners for secure tool storage during transport.

Gas shocks raise and support the locking lid and heavy-duty casters (two locking) make transportation easy.

The 8057 service cart is available in red, orange, purple, green, silver, black and matte black.

Sunex Tools also offers a variety of magnetic parts trays to keep your area organized.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article