Streamlight Unveils Enhanced Website With Responsive Design, Improved Navigation



Streamlight Inc. recently launched its newly upgraded website, Streamlight.com, featuring a sleek new look with a responsive design and state-of the-art navigation that works from any device – desktop, tablet or smartphone.

As part of the new design, Streamlight.com now features updated, easy-to-search product pages and categories that include include key details at a glance. Product pages feature related videos, accessories and multiple image views.

Enhanced product filtering allows users to search by lighting category, product type, product series or market application, as well as by battery type or lumens.

“The new Streamlight website allows users to find the most up-to-date product information quickly and easily no matter which device they are using,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “To meet the needs of our international customers, we have expanded the translation capabilities to include eight different languages.”

The updated website’s main menu now includes sections on Products, Resources, Video Showcase and Support. A new feature is the site’s Community section, providing drop down menus for corporate information; press releases and other media; trade shows and events; and a portal for purchasing Streamlight-branded gear. Easy-to-navigate tabs allow users to search, choose a language and find a dealer to purchase products.

In addition, the website is built to provide a local user experience. Ultimately, the site will recognize a user’s location and offer up specific products based on market interest and language.

The site also offers social media sharing capabilities, which enables users to share product information through email or social media channels directly from the site.