Steelman ‘Half-Size’ Impact Flip Sockets For Damaged Caps
JS Products introduces three new Steelman “half size” impact flip sockets for damaged or distorted caps. The three part numbers below are 1/2” drive impact flip style for use with extended anvil impact wrenches or with an impact extension.
The new half-size impact flip sockets also featuring a thin wall design and are covered by the Steelman Lifetime Warranty.
P/N 60187: 21.5mm x 22.5mm
P/N 60230: 21mm x 21.5mm
P/N 60231: 22mm x 22.5mm
For more information visit jsproducts.com or call 844-356-2142.