Standard Motor Products Launches New Interactive Buyer’s Guide For Standard



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the launch of its new Standard Interactive Buyer’s Guide, a new tool to search for Standard parts. To try out the new Standard Interactive Buyer’s Guide, visit smpbuyersguide.com/standard.

Consisting of eight interactive, illustrated part guides, the company’s new tool allows users to search across all Standard part guides at the same time. Search results are highlighted for easy identification, and the part numbers in each index and parts guide link to SMP’s award-winning eCatalog.

Among its many additional features, the program is downloadable so it can be used even if an internet connection is unavailable. In addition, the interface is fully responsive, so users can access it on their desktops, tablets and smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Phil Hutchens, vice president of engine management marketing, SMP, said, “When you add up all of the features, it’s clear that our new Standard Interactive Buyers Guide is a superior alternative to paper guides. With it, our customers now have access to the most powerful eCatalog offering in the industry.”

Standard offers premium engine management related products, including computerized engine controls, TPMS sensors and fuel injection components for domestic vehicles.

For additional information, contact a SMP sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.