Snap-on Offers Top Tools And Gear Gifts For Dads And Grads



It’s easy to pick out gifts for “Dads and Grads” from the top tools and gear in the latest Snap-on gift guide. There are more than 100 gifts under $100, perfect for the garage, workshop and beyond, says the company. Some of the favorites featured at special pricing include:

• Five-piece, Non-Marring Prybar Set PBN50 is made of tough, glass-reinforced nylon to provide strength, without damaging automotive interior components or painted services. Ideal for removing clips, fasteners, molding or gaskets.

• Four-piece Miniature Pick Set SGASA204 is perfect for scribing, alignment, O-ring removal, piercing holes or cleaning out crevices. Blades are made of special alloy steel for lasting performance.

• Every Dad or Grad needs a Soft Grip, Ratcheting Screwdriver SGDMRC44BG. One of the best selling products in Snap-on history, the precision ratcheting screwdriver includes a hex shank, a flat tip bit and a #2 Phillips bit.

Snap-on also has gifts that are well worth the extra budget, and still a good deal at “Dads and Grads” special prices:

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

• There are small tools that offer big power from the 1/4″ Micro Reversible Air Drills PDR2500 and PDR2501, to the Right Angle Mini Die Grinder PT110A.

• 18V MonsterLithium tools offer power and control with a high-capacity, 72 watt-hour battery for the long run and a super bright LED that shines light on the work area.

• Wishes do come true with the new 40″ Sliding Lid Shop Cart KRSC430 that offers working access to tools and depth for chargers and vertical socket storage.

Special pricing is good through June 30. Find out more about the these and other gift options for Dads and Grads by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).