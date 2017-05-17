Snap-on Makes Spring The Season To Protect And Organize

Pollen and dust are the norm this time of year, so keeping vehicle parts and equipment covered can pay off. And, when work gets busy, tackling it is easier when tools are organized.



Shield Equipment from the Elements

Snap-on makes it easy to protect your most valued shop essentials with items like its new Snap-on JCKDLXOD and JCKDLXCAMO fender covers, which are durable, non-slip and water resistant.

These combat green or camo protectors are made from heavy-weight, easy-to-clean neoprene fabric that is machine washable.

The Snap-on Polartek A/C machines, in higher demand this time of year, can be protected when not on the job with the new form-fitted EEAC330CVR cover. This polyester cover features a small rear Velcro opening for easy on and off.

Organize Tools to Increase Productivity

An organized tool storage drawer can make jobs go faster during any season. The new six-piece KAERNX6 set includes three wrench racks that are easy-to-load. They are made of flexible polymer with handles for shop mobility.

The pliers rack holds a wide range of pliers as well as larger wrenches, with a non-slip, molded rubber base. A twist-lock socket rail tray has three 18″ socket rails mounted together to hold 1/2″, 3/8″ and 1/4″ drive sockets. A 16″ x 10″ high-strength plastic drawer organizer fits 2″ deep drawers. The set comes in five colors.

Find out more about these and other Snap-on protective and organizing solutions by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).