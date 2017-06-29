Snap-on Introduces ETHOS Edge Scan Tool



The Snap-on ETHOS Edge full function scan tool takes entry-level diagnostics to a new high in performance and coverage. Powerfully built with enhanced features and easy-to-use right out of the box, technicians will be ready to take on any vehicle in the bay, all day and every day.

“With more than half of all repairs requiring a scan tool to complete the job, no technician should have to wait to borrow a shared shop tool,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “With the introduction of ETHOS Edge, we are offering a new full-function diagnostic tool at a price that makes it possible for every technician to put the power of Snap-on diagnostics in their hands.”

ETHOS Edge delivers the scan tool functions that technicians expect from Snap-on including codes, live data graphing, functional tests, relearns and adaptations. It provides coverage for nearly 50 domestic, Asian and European vehicle makes dating back to 1983, as well as OEM-specific coverage for over 100 vehicle systems, including TPMS, hybrid power, collision avoidance and steering angle sensor.

Timesaving features include Auto vehicle ID to read the VIN so technicians don’t have to and One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, which reads all available vehicle systems to help technicians get moving when they aren’t sure which system is the root cause. Plus, special functions, such as brake bleeding, steering angle reset, battery relearn and service light reset, expedite maintenance tasks.

The Steady-Charge battery system in the ETHOS Edge charges the lithium-ion battery from the vehicle, eliminating changing or charging batteries. It boots-up in five seconds and can be operated with touchscreen functionality or the four-way keypad. Software can be upgraded online at any time with ShopStream Connect.

To learn more about the new ETHOS Edge, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com/ETHOSedge.