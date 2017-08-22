News/Snap-on Equipment
Snap-on Equipment Offers Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System

With a new notification system that provides critical information without slowing you down, the V3300 wheel aligner (EEWA552B ) from Snap-on Equipment puts every alignment on the fast track.

The user interface provides instant access to critical tasks in an intelligent flow, ensuring vehicle-specific assistance is always just one click away. The V3300 wheel alignment system’s automatic height tracking provides optimum placement of its advanced XD targets and cameras for more speed and more accuracy on every alignment.

