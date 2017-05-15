SK Tools Launches E-Commerce Site And Loyalty Program



SK Professional Tools has just launched a state-of-the-art e-commerce site offering automotive technicians online access to its line of professional automotive tools.

The site offers pros direct access to the SK X-Frame Ratcheting Wrench as well as more than 2,000 products ranging from: drive tools, bits and specialty sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, punch and chisels, hammers and additional automotive tools – all manufactured in the U.S. at the SK Hand Tool facility in Sycamore, IL, and the Western Forge facility in Colorado Springs, CO.



The loyalty program, dubbed the “SK Club” is a two-tiered system (free or paid membership) designed to reward frequent users with a variety of perks.

Benefits of SK Club (free):

Free shipping on orders over $50

$5 flat shipping on orders under $50

Birthday rewards

Special promotional offers

Exclusive access to SK special sales and clearances

Benefits of SK Club PRO ($49.99/year – includes all perks of SK Club):



<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

25% off your first order

Free shipping on every order

SKBucks (5% back on each purchase to use on future purchases)

Free “Socket of the Month” every month

Advanced notification of new products

The new website also has a special section devoted to NHRA Hool Brother’s race team, and offers an opportunity for technicians and students to submit their proudest “workshop” projects.

For more information, or to register for the SK Club and shop SK Professional Tools products, visit sktools.com.