News
ago

Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Screaming Sculls And New Colors On New Monster 4-Drawer Carts

Bosch Introduces New Heavy-Duty Diagnostic Tool Package

PBR Brand Brake Pads Are Now Available Direct Online In 4 Proven Formulas

Dana Builder Axle Program Fits New Dana 60 Axles To Many Applications

Rotary Unveils XA14 Alignment Scissor Lift

GearWrench Introduces New Brand Identity, Expanded Line Of Tools

Time To Go Pink! Matco Tools Celebrates Tools For The Cause

Tech Tip: Land Rover Squeal From High-Performance Brake System

AGS Introduces EZ-FIT, Application-Specific Brake Line Kits

Bosch Introduces Snow Driver Windshield Wiper Blade


Monster rolls out of the shadows a new four-drawer cart with four color combinations to choose from: matte black with green trim (MST3304MBG), green with black trim (MST3304XG) and new colors orange with black trim (MST3304XORNG) and gray with black trim (MST3304XGRA).

These professional carts are designed with a large 15.6″ tall top storage compartment, providing more space, gas struts for stability and a locking mechanism to keep your tools secure. Each drawer is PVC lined to keep tools in place and latches when closed.

The 5″ heavy-duty casters provide smooth mobility. Bumpers provide extra protection in case of contact with painted surfaces.

Feature and benefits:

  • 500-lb. capacity
  • Protective bumpers on all corners
  • 4 Large 5” swivel casters
  • 4 drawers and locking top storage compartment with gas struts

Show Full Article