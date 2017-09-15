News
ago

Schrader Performance Sensors Launches New Website

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Schrader Performance Sensors Launches New Website

Champion Laboratories Introduces New Line Of Synthetic Oil Filters

Bosch Expands Braking, Starters, Alternators And Engine Air Filter Product Lines To Cover More Than 46M Vehicles

Celebrate Fall Car Care Month In 5 Minutes Or Less

Learn 10 Steps For Daily Two-Post Lift Inspection In Short Rotary Lift Video

Corrosion Science: Bang, Burn Or Spray

Mitchell 1 Announces The Return Of The 'Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes'

Hunter Releases New Quick Tread Console For Automatic Inspection Technology

Hofmann Offers geoliner 320 Portable Imaging Wheel Aligner

TRW Announces Its Latest Range Extension


Schrader Performance Sensors, the TPMS automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, has launched a new website that offers customers an easy access platform for TPMS training and product information.

The new website features a simple, easy-to-follow layout, improved functionality and enhanced focus on TPMS information and training materials, Sensata.

“The new website is a much more focused platform for global aftermarket TPMS to better serve our customers,” said Frank Frederick, Schrader’s general manager for global aftermarket business. “Whatever they need to know regarding servicing TPMS or shop solutions, it can easily be found on this new website.”

The new site will consistently be updated with new training videos, latest news in TPMS, FAQs, and the latest tips and tricks for succeeding in servicing TPMS.

The new site is currently developed for North America in three languages and for Europe in five languages with further development soon to follow.

Show Full Article