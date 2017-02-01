News/Brake Service Tools
S.U.R.&R. Introduces HYDRA-Assist Flaring Tool

Brake and Front End Staff

The S.U.R.&R. HFT50 Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool makes on-vehicle brake line flaring fast and easy for the technician, says the company. It will create SAE and DIN flares including 3/16”, 4.75mm and 1/4” sizes.

The Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool features a hydraulic assist T-handle ram, a quick chuck for fast-punch change over, an S-lock for quick assembly and dual-handle placement for ease of use.

The tool is for use with S.U.R.&R.’s ULTRABend and Steel Tubing.

This video includes a demonstration of the Hydra-Assist Flaring Tool, along with several other S.U.R.&R. products and specialty tools for brake line repairs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wSqSvSApF8

