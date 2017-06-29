News/Renegade Parts Washers and Detergents
ago

Renegade Introduces Automatic Top-Load, Solvent-Free Parts Washer

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Aluminum Caliper Service

Snap-on Introduces ETHOS Edge Scan Tool

BWD Automotive Releases 109 New Part Numbers

Renegade Introduces Automatic Top-Load, Solvent-Free Parts Washer

HELLA Pagid Brake Systems Offers OE Composite Disc Brake Rotors

Wheel Bearing Hubs: Q&A For Customers

Lang Tools Offers Wheel Stud Installer And Rethreader Kit

ATEQ Announces New June TPMS Tool Software Updates

Tenneco Announces Largest Single-Month Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Line

Common Reasons For Wheel Bearing Failure


Renegade Parts Washers announces a new automatic top-load parts washing system that will enable automotive body shop, fleet maintenance and engine repair operations to boost their level of quality repair.

The Renegade Model TMB-5500 Parts Washer Solvent-Free System functions like a dishwasher to clean a broad range of parts and components covered with grease, oil or lubricants. With speedy cycle times, the wash zone features a spray manifold to deliver high pressure force and high temperature cleaning performance consistent with manufacturers’ parts quality compliance, warranty and certification programs, said the company.


Automation features include PLC Programmable Wash Cycle Timer and Heater Timer. Increased automation allows the operator to multi-task, and reduced labor costs impact cost of operations. Rugged stainless-steel construction means low maintenance, but delivers high performance batch after batch. The Renegade TMB-5500 Parts Washers are designed to work with specially formulated, solvent-free detergents for maximum cleaning without residue buildup and lower environmental impact. According to the company, the Renegade detergent wash medium discharges zero hazardous waste to the environment, it is considered Industrial waste in the same category as your mop water. Furthermore, no harmful VOCs and zero solvent vapors eliminate solvent odors.

Show Full Article