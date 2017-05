The new ROCKY II 200 Series from ProMAXX Tool was engineered to cut repair time from one to two hours per stud to about 10-15 minutes, said the company.

Now with replaceable precision drill bushings, simply select the appropriate size bushing and ProTractor combination and remove the damaged stud.

According to the company, the 200 series was made for extractor-less repairs.

