Original Video/tpms
ago

VIDEO: Key Fob-Based TPMS Relearns

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Key Fob-Based TPMS Relearns

Brake Pad Smells And Comebacks

Alignment Angles Provide First-Hand Clues

Steering Angle Frequently Asked Questions

TPMS Procedures On Domestic Vehicles

Ford Mustang 2005-2014 Brake Job

TPMS Procedures On Domestic Vehicles

Automatic Transmission Fluid And Vehicle-Specific Formulations

Alignment Angles Provide First-Hand Clues

Steering Angle Frequently Asked Questions

Andrew Markel explains why getting the key fob from the customer is important in some TPMS relearn procedures. Sponsored by Bartec.

Show Full Article