VIDEO: Key Fob-Based TPMS Relearns
Andrew Markel explains why getting the key fob from the customer is important in some TPMS relearn procedures. Sponsored by Bartec.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Brake & Front End Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
