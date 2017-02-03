Reelcraft Offers High Operating Temperature Hose Reels

Reelcraft’s new high operating temperature hose reels are supplied with low pressure, rubber hoses for more extreme air temperature applications.

All of the reels are rated for air temperatures ranging from -40 °F (-40 °C) to 212 °F (100 °C).

These spring-driven hose reels are ideal for use with portable compressors that operate at high temperatures and high volumes of continuous air, says the company.

For additional information call 1-800-444-3134 or visit Reelcraft at reelcraft.com.