Raybestos Launches New eCatalog



Raybestos has introduced a completely new eCatalog, built using state-of-the-art technology for optimal performance. Whether working from a desktop, smartphone or tablet, customers will be able to accurately and efficiently find the part and application data they need.

“We listened to feedback from our customers to understand their needs and then leveraged the best technology available to deliver and meet those needs,” said Paul Gurns, master data management and product support manager for Brake Parts Inc. “Designing this new eCatalog was truly a team effort. Traci Owen and Krister Kittelson devoted the last year to building a comprehensive eCatalog that saves time and brings value. I think it will be very well-received by our customers.”

“We designed the data interfaces in-house to be fundamentally ACES and PIES compliant, but seamlessly extensible at both the database and delivery levels. It’s a novel approach that we haven’t seen anywhere else in the market,” said Kittelson.

Key features of the new Raybestos eCatalog include: competitor interchanges, enhanced sorting and filtering, buyer’s guides and search history.

Located on the brand website at raybestos.com, the Raybestos eCatalog also contains product specifications, attributes and images, as well as product comparisons with the ability to see up to four at a time. Future updates include 360-degree images, access to technical service bulletins, training materials and more.