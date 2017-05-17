Raybestos Introduces Opti-Cal New Brake Calipers

Raybestos has announced the addition of Opti-Cal calipers to its family of premium-quality brake system products. The company says this new caliper line features all new components and requires no core return, combining optimum performance with time-saving, trouble-free installation.

Raybestos Opti-Cal calipers are manufactured with a new caliper body, brackets and components, including pistons, lubricated guide pins and pad mounting hardware, to ensure they fit and function correctly. Aluminum or zinc-plated castings deliver superior corrosion prevention, and the zinc finish provides all-weather protection, inhibits rust and maintains a pristine appearance.

“We’ve optimized our renowned engineering expertise to research, develop and extensively test our Opti-Cal line and we are excited to introduce these game-changing calipers to the auto care industry,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager at Brake Parts Inc. “Unlike traditional calipers, Opti-Cal requires no core return, so repair shops will never have to deal with a jumble of old cores taking up valuable shelf space. Premium-quality Opti-Cal new brake calipers meet or exceed OE design and performance and solve core issues throughout the channel.”

Raybestos says all Opti-Cal calipers undergo significant levels of testing to ensure adherence to global industry standards, such as SAE J1603, JASO C448, QC/T 592-2013 and ASTM B117. The calipers undergo temperature durability testing, leak-free pressure testing, functionality testing and environmental exposure testing to guarantee trouble-free operation, proper braking function and the best possible performance.

For more information, visit raybestos.com.