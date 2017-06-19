New Raybestos Commercial Vehicle Application Catalog And Specification Guide Now Available



Raybestos has announced the availability of its new Commercial Vehicle Application Catalog and Specification Guide (BPI-CV17) to help fleet managers and professional service technicians meet the heavy-duty demands of commercial vehicles.

“Our new Raybestos application catalog and specification guide is a valuable resource for those who work on commercial vehicles for a living,” said Rob Miles, national sales manager – commercial vehicles, Brake Parts Inc. “Developed with CV professionals in mind, the guide delivers part number and spec information about the complete Raybestos commercial vehicle line in an accurate and easy-to-use format.”

A single source solution for disc brake service from Class 1 hydraulics to Class 8 air disc, the Raybestos Commercial Vehicle product line consists of specialty friction, including Raybestos Truck and Medium Duty and School Bus friction, premium rotors, friction-ready calipers, hydraulics, hardware and hoses. With more than 100 years of manufacturing expertise, Raybestos delivers commercial vehicle products that meet or exceed OEM specifications on quality, performance and wear.

For more information on the complete line of premium-quality Raybestos brake products, visit raybestos.com.