Ranger Wheel Balancer Features Faster Speeds While Taking Up Less Space



The DST30P is a cost-effective hybrid unit that offers the most precise readings you’ll ever generate from a wheel balancer, says the company.

The DST30P handles wheels up to a 30” diameter and features the 64-tooth magnetic transducer encoder built in for incredibly precise wheel weight placements.

The encoder features precision-cut square teeth to convert rotary position to a digital electronic signal, quickly achieving maximum profile and top-dead-center positioning.

As part of the company’s ongoing mission to supply shops and garages of all sizes, the unit’s footprint has been reduced by narrowing the chassis.

Dynamic, static and ALU balancing modes are standard on each unit, featuring dual-plane calibration for all OEM configurations and performance wheels.

Ranger’s proprietary Digital Sensor Technology offers a 16-digit digital sensor processor and single-chip technology for better speed and accuracy in your readings, says the company. OEM and performance wheels require this sort of sophisticated technology for proper balancing. Single-chip circuit board architecture upgrades performance and reliability over multi-chip installations, (e.g., latency reductions, substantial boost in device throughput). A speedy, dedicated hyper transport protocol lets data communicate with the microprocessor much faster than would otherwise be possible. Single-chip boards also use less power and better dissipate heat.

A diverse arrangement of hardened-steel mounting cones lets you work with virtually all wheel types, including most light trucks and SUVs. A rubber “quick-nut” bell adapter with non-marring rear cone mount pressure cup holds mounted wheels securely in place and is sure not to damage tires or wheels during balancing procedures.

A tape weight feeder is located conveniently on a side shelf that’s built into the wheel balancer.

The touch-pad display panel has been raised, tower-style, for the DST30P. The extended, fully adjustable display avoids the problem of glare that can shroud readouts on the screen, and it ensures differently abled operators will enjoy a more ergonomic experience as they calibrate tire and wheel configurations.

Highly visible LED displays show you exactly where to place the weights in seconds flat. These LED indicators let you see weight positions when the mounted wheel is rolled top-dead-center.

With the purchase of any of Ranger’s wheel balancers, you receive a starter set of wheel weights. The kit has one bulk roll of 100 silver adhesive steel tape weights, 100 black adhesive steel tape weights and one starter box of mixed clip-on steel weights. Additional weights can be purchased in bulk packages.

