Rancho Extends Exciting Promotion On Lift Kits, Shocks Purchases Through Summer

The Rancho “Summer of Savings” mail-in rebate promotion – an extension of the successful spring promotion – will offer truck and Jeep owners Visa Prepaid cards* worth up to $300 until August 31.

The products featured in the promotion include qualifying Rancho quickLIFT Loaded assemblies; RS9000XL, RS7000MT, RS5000X and RS5000 series shocks and struts; RS7000MT and RS5000 series steering stabilizers; and qualifying Rancho lift kits.

Consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card valued at $300 for a Rancho lift kit and parts totaling $1,600 or more; $200 for a Rancho lift kit and parts totaling $800 to $1,599 or a $120 for four Rancho quickLIFT Loaded assemblies, or two quickLIFT Loaded assemblies and two Rancho RS9000XL shocks; $100 for four Rancho RS9000XL shocks or struts; $75 for four Rancho RS7000MT shocks or struts; or $50 for four Rancho RS5000 or RS5000X shocks or struts. To learn more about specific product purchase combinations, visit GoRancho.com. Submissions must be postmarked by September 30, 2017 to qualify. Early or late submissions will not be accepted.

The Rancho brand carries a Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer that lets enthusiasts try Rancho RS9000XL, Rancho RS7000MT, Rancho RS5000X shocks or Rancho quickLIFT units for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, visit GoRancho.com.

To learn more about the Rancho “Spring Consumer Offer,” visit GoRancho.com or call 734-384-7806. Connect with Rancho at Facebook.com/RanchoSuspension, Twitter.com/RanchoShocks or Instagram.com/RanchoShocks.

* Cards are issued by Citibank, N.A. pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A Inc. and managed by Citi Prepaid Services. Cards will not have cash access and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.