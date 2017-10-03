News/Perfect Equipment
ago

Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

Time To Go Pink! Matco Tools Celebrates Tools For The Cause

Coats Introduces New Automotive Lift Line

Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

Tenneco Matches Single-Month Record For Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Product Line

AAPEX 2017 Announces 'Let's Tech' Presentations

Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

'Shocktober 2' Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products

With a strong demand in the northern U.S. and Canadian markets, Perfect Equipment has officially released its cold weather tape adhesive wheel weights. This product joins the market in an attempt to alleviate cold weather-driven issues that can occur when installing adhesive wheel weights. Most adhesive weights are inefficient below 40 degrees, but Perfect Equipment’s cold weather tape maintains optimal bonding power at temperatures as low as 15 degrees.

Perfect Equipment believes this product is a strong addition to its portfolio of wheel balancing weights and has already witnessed much anticipation and a high demand for this new specialized tape. Customers can now order adhesive weights with Perfect Equipment’s Cold Weather Tape in lead and steel options.

Show Full Article