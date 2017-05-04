News
Palm Padding In Mechanix Wear Glove Dissipates High-Impact Energy

The Hi-Viz M-Pact XD work glove from Mechanix Wear is built with XD synthetic leather to provide extreme durability for working hands, says the company.

The glove features a secondary internal layer of XD synthetic leather to reinforce your index finger and thumb. Impact-absorbing Thermoplastic Rubber extends from your knuckles to your fingertips, delivering critical pinch-point and impact protection.

The glove’s patented Impact Guard protects the first knuckle with EVA foam padding. D3O palm padding reacts on impact to absorb and dissipate energy through the palm of your hand.

