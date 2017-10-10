News
OTC Introduces New Specialty Tools

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

OTC announces new specialty tools to help speed up vehicle service, available now in North America. The new tools help technicians complete Ford Super Duty pick-up bed service, water pump service and ball joint service and are compatible with vehicles from various makes and models and include:

5932-24 External Torx PLUS Socket – The OTC External Torx PLUS Socket, made of superior S2 steel, is specially designed with a reduced chamfer for immediate “lobe to bolt head” hook up. Offering excellent durability, the socket is required for the 2017 Ford Super Duty pick-up bed where a low-profile 24mm external Torx PLUS bolt head is used.


5900A-PLUS Master Torx Bit Socket Set, 53 Piece – The OTC Master Torx Bit Socket Set includes various sizes of Torx, Torx PLUS, Tamper Resistant Torx, Bit Sockets and External Torx Sockets in 1/4″, 3/8” and 1/2” square drive. Additionally, the set includes a special 24mm External Torx PLUS Socket required for the 2017 Ford Super Duty pick-up bed where a low-profile 24mm external Torx PLUS bolt head is used. The set comes in a convenient and organized hard plastic clamshell case for added protection.


7483A Water Pump Pulley Remover/Installer – The OTC Water Pump Pulley Remover/Installer includes all the tools to help technicians remove and install water pump pulleys faster and easier. The puller is compatible with specific Ford, Lincoln and Mercury 3.0L DOHC engines.


6529MAN-17 Ball Joint Application Guide – The OTC Ball Joint Application Guide includes updated coverage through the 2017 model year. It is used in conjunction with OTC ball joint service kits for cars and trucks with adapters and “C” frame, and features a year-make-model lookup chart listing the removal and installation adapter requirements. Additionally, application diagrams show the assembly for installation and removal of ball joints and visual examples.

For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit OTCTools.com.

