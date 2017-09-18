OTC Introduces New Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set For North American Heavy-Duty Applications

OTC has announced the new Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set to assist technicians when replacing front suspension bushings in heavy-duty applications. The 4274 Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set and 4275 Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Master Tool Set with hydraulic pump are now available in North America.

The Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set removes rusted and frozen heavy-duty front suspension bushings easily and faster than traditional heat-and-beat methods. The tool, which is used without removing suspension parts from the vehicle, significantly reduces time spent on bushing service. Adapters help to align the tool to ensure proper bushing installation, reducing the possibility of misalignment or damage during removal and installation. An included 25-ton high-force cylinder provides the force technicians need when completing bushing work. The 4275 Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Master Tool Set also includes an air/hydraulic pump for expedited bushing service.

The suspension-mounted patent-pending design of the Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set provides extra stability, eliminating the need for technicians to hold the tool during operation. The tool aids technicians in the removal and installation process for Hendrickson PACCAR Monoleaf, Navistar Monoleaf and Volvo Monoleaf suspension pivot bushings.

The 4274 Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Tool Set and 4275 Hendrickson Front Suspension Bushing Master Tool Set with hydraulic pump are both now available through OTC’s distribution partners.

For more information on OTC specialty tools, visit OTCTools.com.