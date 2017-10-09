Openbay Launches New Online Service To Help Automotive Care Businesses Better Serve Consumers With An Immediate Need For Auto Repair And Service



Openbay has announced the availability of Openbay Profile. Profile is a unique online presence for the automotive care business allowing consumers to interact and exchange information for service and repair previously not available online.

More than 70 percent of consumers indicated online service and pricing information is very important to extremely important when selecting a business to perform automotive services, according to a recent customer survey performed by Openbay. In addition, more than 80 percent were satisfied with receiving service pricing online.

“The automotive aftermarket is in desperate need of modernization and alignment with the modern day digital consumer. The team at Direct Tire and Auto Service is working hard to expand its digital footprint for all of its five locations. We are also dedicated to researching and selecting new and innovative tools to meet the needs and expectations of online consumers with an immediate need for automotive services. Openbay Profile is one of the many solutions deployed by all Direct Tire and Auto Service locations to align itself with the shift in consumer buying behavior,” said Barry Steinberg, president and CEO, Direct Tire and Auto Service.

“We are building the world’s most trusted and transparent automotive repair and service marketplace. Profile is an extension of the Openbay marketplace. Consumers want their automotive repair service buying experience to be easier, faster and they demand transparency in the process,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Openbay Profile enables automotive care businesses to deliver to the consumer a detailed understanding of what is involved in a service upfront making appointment booking seamless and without the need to call around or wait for a response from completing a web form.”

Advanced features of Profile steer the consumer through an easy-to-use, step-by-step guide to either select from a host of services or to describe the current problem they have encountered with their vehicle. Profile gathers consumer contact information, year-make-model of vehicle, and service preferences. Profile then automatically responds to the consumer with detailed service pricing outlining parts, labor, taxes and time required to deliver the service or in the event of a problem encountered, service options to identify the problem. Profile makes available to the auto care business all information gathered and service pricing generated to help with follow up and appointment scheduling among other capabilities.

Features of Openbay Profile include:

Branded online business profile – self managed

Ability for consumers to generate a request for automotive service

Openbay ASP – iOS and Android mobile app – monitors and reports on service request activity

Deals, specials and promotions for automotive services

Company contact, location, hours of operation

Display photos of business

About the business

Automotive services offered

Types of vehicles serviced

Warranty information

Ratings and reviews from Openbay and third party review providers

Respond to Openbay reviews

Amenities

Social links

Automotive certifications and training

Openbay Profile is available to automotive care businesses. A variety of plans are offered to meet the needs of a wide spectrum of businesses, from the single owner single independent automotive repair center, to national chains, to franchise dealerships. Openbay Profile paid plans start at $49 per location per month.