On The Web – January 2017

The reason why brake pulsation TSBs are issued year after year is because of lateral runout. The reality is that some cars roll off the line with some degree of lateral runout.

Wheel speed sensors (WSS) provide essential wheel speed information not only for anti-lock brake systems (ABS), but also for traction control and stability control systems. Some vehicles even compare the wheel speed sensor readings against the vehicle speed sensor (VSS) to make sure all of these sensors are accurate and working correctly.

Andrew Markel answers a question from Robert in Maine about why an OBDII relearn procedure is more effective than a procedure from the OE.