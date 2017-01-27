News
ago

On The Web – January 2017

Brake and Front End Staff

Brake and Front End Staff,

View bio

On The Web - January 2017

Auto Care Association To Host D.C. Legislative Summit On Oct. 3-4

Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

ShowMeTheParts Announces New Additions To Brand Listings

AutoZone Hiring 12,000 Across U.S. This Spring

VIDEO: Brake Pad Lubrication

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Runout

VIDEO: Brake Noise And Rotor Cleanliness

NATEF Announces New Trustees For 2017

ACDelco Adds More Than 850 New SKUs To Chassis Lineup

Brake Runout TSBs on Pulsation

The reason why brake pulsation TSBs are issued year after year is because of lateral runout. The reality is that some cars roll off the line with some degree of lateral runout.

RETRO: Brakes Save Tires For World War II

Brake & Front End during #WWII. With rubber rationed, locking up the brakes was bad for the war effort. @BFEMagazine

Diagnosing Wheel Speed Sensors: WSS, ABS Systems

Wheel speed sensors (WSS) provide essential wheel speed information not only for anti-lock brake systems (ABS), but also for traction control and stability control systems. Some vehicles even compare the wheel speed sensor readings against the vehicle speed sensor (VSS) to make sure all of these sensors are accurate and working correctly.

Reader Question – TPMS Relearns

Andrew Markel answers a question from Robert in Maine about why an OBDII relearn procedure is more effective than a procedure from the OE.

Show Full Article