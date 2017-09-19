New Snap-on Articulating Work Lights Offer 4 Hours Of Max Brightness

When techs need an articulating work light with a built-in battery gauge, intelligent lighting control and variable brightness, they can turn to the new Snap-on ECARA052 and CTLAR761 rechargeable, cordless lights.

“These lights outshine other products in their class with multiple features and a brightness that exceeds 500 lumens,” says Snap-on product manager Mark Ganey. “In addition, the ability to choose the amount of light you need for the job makes work easier and can extend the run time of the lights by several hours.”

The ECARA052 and CTLAR761 will run four hours at maximum brightness or over eight hours at 40% brightness. Both lights feature gauges that let the user know how much battery fuel is available and an intelligent lighting system that visibly warns the user when there is less than 5% remaining power.

A pivoting light bar and ergonomic grip make the design one of the most comfortable to use in the Snap-on family of work lights. Both the ECARA052 and CTLAR761 come with a hook and magnetic attachments.

Find out more about the new rechargeable and cordless articulating work lights by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).