New Rancho ‘Shocktober’ Promotion Offers Consumers ‘Scary Good’ Savings On Shocks And Struts

It’s no “trick” and all “treat” this fall for performance enthusiasts looking to save money while upgrading their shocks and struts during the “Shocktober” consumer promotion from Rancho Performance Suspension and Shocks. Through Oct. 31, qualifying two- and four-product Rancho purchases will earn buyers up to $80 back in redemptions via a mail-in Visa Prepaid card.

“The Rancho brand offers a wide selection of performance shock absorbers, QuickLift leveling units and lift kits to help performance-minded consumers achieve maximum driving and damping performance on- and off-road,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products, Tenneco. “Whether they’re looking to level out a new truck, SUV or Jeep or upgrade a loved show or trail vehicle, the Rancho ‘Shocktober’ promotion is an ideal way for enthusiasts to save money while preparing for their next adventure.”

Consumers can earn a $80 Visa prepaid card by purchasing a combination of four RS5000, RS5000X, RS7000MT, RS9000XL or quickLIFT Loaded units. The promotion also includes redemption amount offers of $70, $50, $30, $20 and $10 for various combinations of qualifying Rancho shocks and struts. For a complete list of qualifying promotion purchase combinations, visit GoRancho.com.

Many products included in the promotion are covered by the Rancho brand’s industry-leading Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer, which allows enthusiasts to try certain premium shocks on any truck or SUV for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, visit GoRancho.com.

Submissions and qualifying documentation must be postmarked and mailed by Nov. 30 to qualify for rewards. Late submissions will not be accepted.