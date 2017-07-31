New John Bean B1200P Combines Premium Wheel Balancing And No-Touch Diagnostics

The new John Bean B1200P diagnostic wheel balancing system uses automated patented technology to provide users touchless measurement and analysis.

“The new John Bean B1200P wheel balancer features patented virtual plane imaging technology and offers users automatic data entry, rim profiling and diagnostic functions, making it unlike any other balancer on the market today,” said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. “The B1200P is easy to operate and provides state-of-the-art analysis, making it easier to explain the wheel balancing process and findings to vehicle owners.”

The John Bean B1200P Wheel Balancing System features a touchscreen with an advanced user interface for fast and easy selection of commonly used modes like spoke detection, match mount and manual mode, as well as large, easy-to-see measurement results and bright indicators for weight position.

Other unique attributes of the B1200P include:

easyWEIGHT – Pinpoint laser accurately indicates the positioning of adhesive weight on the wheel, avoiding misplacement. Weight location is ergonomically indicated in the lower rim position.

Automatic Inputs – Optical scanners automatically measure the wheel, recognizing the wheel type/edge, and correct weight type and size is shown to aid productivity.

Automatic Balancer Measurement – In approximately eight seconds, the color display shows the location of any imbalance and identifies the optimal tape of clip-on weight location.

Automatic Behind-the-Spoke Weight Placement – A laser indicates the exact weight location behind the spoke.

Patented Automatic Power Clamp – Electromechanically clamps the wheel accurately with a constant force, reducing the opportunity for chasing weight.

LED Wheel Lighting – Bright LED lighting system facilitates rim cleaning and aids in the weight positioning process.

To learn more about the John Bean B1200P Wheel Balancing System and other wheel service products, call 877-482-4866 or visit johnbean.com.