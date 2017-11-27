New Forward Lift DP18 Two-Post Lift Combines Versatility And Durability To Service Wide Range Of Vehicles

Forward Lift’s new DP18 two-post lift provides shops the versatility to service a wide range of vehicles, from cars to medium-duty trucks and buses weighing up to 18,000 pounds.

Forward Lift’s new heavy-duty low-profile two-stage arms, along with lightweight adapter extensions, allow techs to easily spot and lift vehicles. The lift’s symmetrical columns are constructed of high-strength heavy-gauge steel and mounted on strong base plate foundations to provide stability and durability for years of dependable performance.

“The 18,000-lb. capacity of the new DP18 two-post lift is perfect for shop owners who want to expand service capabilities to include Class four medium-duty vehicles,” says John Uhl, director, light-duty product management for Forward Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. “Shops of all sizes can count on years of service from this durably built and competitively priced lift, enabling them to increase shop productivity and profitability.”

The two-stage arms on the Forward Lift DP18 two-post lift provide a 38″ to 61″ reach that enables techs to access the manufacturer-recommended pick-up points on a wide range of vehicles. The lift is equipped with four five” and four 10″ aircraft-grade aluminum truck adapter extensions for added versatility. These lightweight adapters are stored in a convenient column bracket.

For additional flexibility, the lift can be purchased with one of three height packages to meet the needs of a variety of existing shop sizes. For the lowest ceiling option, the overhead cross member mounts directly to the column to fit a 155 34-inch ceiling height. The standard height package fits a 176-inch ceiling height and the extended height package fits a 200-inch ceiling height.

Forward Lift’s unique high-efficiency, low-maintenance Direct-Pull Lift Technology replaces common push cylinders in the lift columns with direct-pull cylinders. This design provides the best mechanical advantage against side loading, one of the most common causes for cylinder leaks, by protecting the cylinder rod inside the carriage when lowered, and inside the cylinder housing when raised.

Additional features on the Forward Lift DP18 two-post lift include a single-point lock release for easy lowering of the vehicle and a closed-loop hydraulic system to protect against contamination. Optional door guards are available.

