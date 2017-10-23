

NetCom, a Canada-based electronic catalog provider for the automotive aftermarket, has unveiled NetCom.parts, an open access web platform entirely focused on searching automotive parts and accessories. By visiting NetCom.parts, part experts, automotive technicians and car enthusiasts from all over the world can immediately sign up in seconds and start browsing hundreds of the majors brands sold on the North, Central and South American market. The platform is currently available in English and French but will soon be offered in other languages.

“We have based our business model on free browsing to change the industry’s relationship to the electronic catalog. Unlike other providers, we don’t act as a bottleneck in the flow of information that is vital to our industry, we act as a facilitator. Our data and our users is what powers up our platform,” said Patrick Bousquet, co-founder and chief operation officer at NetCom.

NetCom.parts was designed from the ground up with one goal in mind: to handle peak rush hour periods of a typical auto parts store. With its multiview product selection, it emphasizes those functionalities associated to searching like no other engine ─ NetCom is one of the only systems capable of listing full brand coverage for any desired vehicle. The site also is fully responsive to provide optimal results on mobile devices.

“But above all, NetCom.parts is governed by the same SLA (Service Level Agreement) that defines a win-win partnership with aftermarket suppliers since 2010. With their updates being processed within a maximum of 48 hours and our catalog content being endorsed by the suppliers themselves, we are definitively reaching new heights,” added Bousquet.

To learn about the solution, visit NetCom.parts. Anyone can sign up for a free account and a quick onboarding process also is available online for the aftermarket brands that aren’t yet listed on NetCom.