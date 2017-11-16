News/National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF)
NASTF Names Donny Seyfer To Executive Officer Role

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) named Industry veteran Donny Seyfer to replace Skip Potter, who is retiring from his role as NASTF executive officer.

Seyfer brings more than 30 years of experience as a technician, shop owner/manager, trainer and 15 years of association and trade show experience to the role. Seyfer has served on several NASTF teams, including co-chairing the tool and equipment team as well as serving as a member of the board of directors.

When Potter announced his retirement in August, the NASTF Board tapped Seyfer to act as interim director and made the decision Oct. 31 to offer him the position after an extensive search for Potter’s successor.

“This is the perfect platform to expand and continue my mission to help those of us who turn the wrench or wield the scan tool. Most important to the NASTF mission is the opportunity to continue to connect all of the different channels of our amazing industry and make the world a little smaller. Now more than ever, success for all depends on being able to work together. I appreciate the opportunity,” said Seyfer.

NASTF Chairman Steve Douglas, Automotive Alliance, said, “With decades of experience working with other shop owners, technicians, OEMs, tool companies, trainers and service information providers, Donny Seyfer is uniquely qualified to bring the industry together and catapult NASTF to the next level. We are thrilled to have him leading NASTF.”

NASTF volunteers have been hard at work for several months to thoroughly modernize the vehicle security professional program, also known as the Secure Data Release Model, to improve vehicle owner security and streamline the process for locksmiths and repair shops who participate in the program.

